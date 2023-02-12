Chiliz (CHZ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $75.34 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $919.53 million and $75.34 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,663,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

