Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,872.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,583.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,515.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,551.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.