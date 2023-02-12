Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the January 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 0.2 %

CVII stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.