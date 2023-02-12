Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $39,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $5.00 on Friday, hitting $296.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,605. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

