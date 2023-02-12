Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $309.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Securities from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.13.

NYSE CI opened at $296.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.01 and its 200 day moving average is $304.00.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

