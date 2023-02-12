Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cincinnati Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CNNB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.15. 1,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.43% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.