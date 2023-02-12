Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $442.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.52. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.