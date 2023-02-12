Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRUS. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $107.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

