Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

