Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

