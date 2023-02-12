Citigroup Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $27.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.76.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after buying an additional 428,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,511,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,075,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after buying an additional 307,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.