Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Short Interest Down 95.3% in January

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 6,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 148,520 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

