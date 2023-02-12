CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.42.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

