CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) is ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,009 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises 1.1% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of CMS Energy worth $85,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Articles

