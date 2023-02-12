CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,557. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CNS Pharmaceuticals
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.