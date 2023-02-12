CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,557. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

