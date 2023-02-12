Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

