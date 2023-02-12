Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,142.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UTF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. 187,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,640. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.