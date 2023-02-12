Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,142.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of UTF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. 187,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,640. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.