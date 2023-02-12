Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Short Interest Update

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Coherent Stock Down 1.1 %

IIVIP stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.53. Coherent has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $304.50.

Coherent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Coherent

Coherent Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVIP. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Coherent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,917,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000.

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

