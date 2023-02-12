Coin98 Reaches Market Cap of $55.62 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $55.62 million and $19.36 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

