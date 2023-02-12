Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.20 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,523.76 or 0.06974934 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $977.64 million and $4.20 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00431185 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,244.68 or 0.28560216 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

