Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

