Comparing SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) & Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SunPower alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 4.21% -0.82% -0.22% Valens Semiconductor -32.19% -14.06% -12.48%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SunPower has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SunPower and Valens Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 4 11 4 0 2.00 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

SunPower presently has a consensus target price of $20.85, suggesting a potential upside of 36.01%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.89%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than SunPower.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunPower and Valens Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.32 billion 2.02 -$37.36 million $0.33 46.46 Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 6.76 -$26.53 million ($0.28) -17.39

Valens Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SunPower beats Valens Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co. and Power Co. segments. The Dev Co. segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co. segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.