Compound (COMP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.67 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $364.53 million and $14.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $50.16 or 0.00228101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00106929 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00059310 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00062439 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.69675032 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $12,838,728.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.