Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,488,006 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,198,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,006 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $81,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 311.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 2,916,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,665. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.