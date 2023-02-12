Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 71,511 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,511 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,718,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,930. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

