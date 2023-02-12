Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 603,705 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,864,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,705 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Absolute Software worth $44,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABST. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 73.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 767,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 324,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABST stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $593.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

