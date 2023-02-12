Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.95% of Restaurant Brands International worth $154,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $67.62. 1,311,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,202. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

