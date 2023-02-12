Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.13.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.04. 2,515,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

