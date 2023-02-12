Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $35.88 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,743 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $35,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $62,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $42,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 327.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,986,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 3,053,638 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $11.53. 33,941,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,044,850. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

