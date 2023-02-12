Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,561,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises 0.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $110,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $29.65. 1,885,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJR shares. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

