Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,785,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413,962 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $33,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 49.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,489,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 276,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

