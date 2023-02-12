Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,422,482 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825,121 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,422,482 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 0.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Barrick Gold worth $105,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Barrick Gold by 42.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,158,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $141,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,472,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,577,484. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barrick Gold Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

