Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 93,045 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,499,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 93,045 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of TELUS worth $267,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of TU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,855. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

