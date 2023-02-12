Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423,079 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.36% of Yamana Gold worth $58,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 33.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,539,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 35.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

AUY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,787,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,221,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

