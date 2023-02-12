ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CFRX opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
