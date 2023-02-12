ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

