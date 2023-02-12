Contrasting Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) & Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akari Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Akari Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 472.92%. Given Akari Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akari Therapeutics is more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics N/A -184.76% -126.55% Iterum Therapeutics N/A -49.68% -26.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.6% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.42 million ($0.35) -1.37 Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$91.56 million ($3.58) -0.36

Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics beats Iterum Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

