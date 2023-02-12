Contrasting Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pulse Biosciences and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 3 0 0 2.00 Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 273.47%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences -2,866.34% -290.24% -112.58% Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15%

Risk and Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $1.42 million 78.39 -$63.66 million ($2.03) -1.47 Titan Medical $20.09 million 1.32 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -1.25

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

