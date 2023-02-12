ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives $285.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 381 ($4.58) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.73) to GBX 235 ($2.82) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($2.76) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

