Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.28. 900,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

