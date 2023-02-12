Cowen Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $830.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $695.00 to $830.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.42.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE TDG opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $766.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $387,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,818,000 after purchasing an additional 172,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.