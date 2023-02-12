Credit Suisse Group Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,515.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,551.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

