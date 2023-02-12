Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 33.10%.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.14. 27,674,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,591,302. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,064,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $17,624,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,945.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,653 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Stories

