Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 33.10%.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.14. 27,674,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,591,302. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
