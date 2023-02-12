Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.86 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $118.27 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016182 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Creditcoin
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.