Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Reduced by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,649 shares during the period. Crocs makes up about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $50,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Crocs Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $131.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,492 shares of company stock worth $6,509,786. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

