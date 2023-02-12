Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.40.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

About Crown



Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

