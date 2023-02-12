CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CSX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after buying an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after buying an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after buying an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.57 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

