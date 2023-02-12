Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 29,842 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of SunOpta worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.49. 660,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a P/E ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

