Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 52,155 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 263,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $770.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.