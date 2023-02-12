Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 743.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,793 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Select Energy Services worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 71.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 356,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 270,124 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 323.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 221,583 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 1,273,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,856. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.