Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 340.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of FARO Technologies worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO Technologies Company Profile

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 148,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,717. The company has a market cap of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

